Contact Us
Rockford City Market
Rob Carroll, Townsquare Media
[

Rockford City Market Looking for Input for 2017 Season

By Shannon Zimmerman Yesterday

The Rockford City Market will open for the 2017 season on May 19, and the market committee is currently hard at work planning the new season. Vendor applications are still being accepted, but what they really wan to know is what changes you would like to see at the market this year. 

Read More

Category: Articles, Local News Tags: ,

Welcome back to Insider

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to Insider

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://1440wrok.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to Insider

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for Insider

Register Now

Sign up for Insider quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive Insider contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

1440 WROK